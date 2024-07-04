Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $506.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $507.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

