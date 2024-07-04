Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,316 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

CEF stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

