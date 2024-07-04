Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $118.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,612. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

