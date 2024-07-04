Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 2,625 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Financial Perspectives Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Perspectives Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 217,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 966,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 281,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

