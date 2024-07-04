Financial Perspectives Inc Makes New $183,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GBTC stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. 1,743,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,631,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

