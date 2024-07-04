Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 625 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.34. 1,534,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,427. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

