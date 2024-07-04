Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 270 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,443 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 221,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $83.87. 828,367 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.