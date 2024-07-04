Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 958,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

