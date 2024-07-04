Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Raised by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 958,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

