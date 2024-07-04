FCG Investment Co Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FCG Investment Co lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 803,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,145,000 after acquiring an additional 103,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.28. 1,116,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

