FCG Investment Co Sells 2,640 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

FCG Investment Co reduced its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 2.6% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $847.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,932. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $838.21 and its 200-day moving average is $757.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

