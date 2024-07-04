FCG Investment Co Purchases 31 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FCG Investment Co increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $20.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,024.09. The company had a trading volume of 378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $992.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $688.52 and a one year high of $1,081.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

