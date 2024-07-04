FCG Investment Co Has $846,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 211.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after buying an additional 1,360,477 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 1,074,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.