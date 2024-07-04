FCG Investment Co Buys 1,220 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.46. 6,574,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,750. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

