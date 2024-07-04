FCG Investment Co Acquires 731 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bunge Global Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.39. 745,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.
Bunge Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.
Bunge Global Company Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
