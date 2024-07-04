Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 0.9%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 25,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 239,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Falco Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

