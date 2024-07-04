Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($44.30).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($53.88) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,689 ($46.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,580.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,399.55. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.01). The stock has a market cap of £33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,579.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.02%.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 19,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($897,514.93). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

