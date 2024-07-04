Everscale (EVER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $939,403.12

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and $939,403.12 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,609,578 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,516,766 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

