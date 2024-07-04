EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,992 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,522 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $128,729.44.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $54,710.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32.

Shares of EVCM opened at $11.14 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. EverCommerce’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

