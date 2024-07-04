Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,122.39 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $375.30 billion and approximately $20.59 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,122.39 or 0.05391611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00043809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,195,136 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

