Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $14.09 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,542,921,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,554,626,731.383626. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07823779 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $18,787,153.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

