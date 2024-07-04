Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Shares Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.