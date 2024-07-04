Erin Mannix Sells 444 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $21,582.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,888.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $24,700.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $21,202.48.

GitLab Trading Up 2.7 %

GTLB opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 213.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $842,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth $112,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 80.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

