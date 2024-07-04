Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,586,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

