Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.33.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $7.38 on Thursday, reaching $749.00. 236,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,593. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $755.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

