Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.33

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.33 and traded as high as $41.19. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 125,911 shares traded.

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 105,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 247.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

