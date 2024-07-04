Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 104.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ennis by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ennis by 10.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 39,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $562.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

