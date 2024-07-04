EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in EnerSys by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $113.34.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

