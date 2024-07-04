Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.