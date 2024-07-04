Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.31

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.31 and traded as high as C$49.13. Enbridge shares last traded at C$48.93, with a volume of 6,186,115 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

