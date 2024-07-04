Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Raised by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 165,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 562.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

ELV stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $530.39. The company had a trading volume of 656,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

