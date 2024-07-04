Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELDN

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ELDN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 17,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,672. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 273,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.