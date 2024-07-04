Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 36,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Electromed by 32.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 76.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

