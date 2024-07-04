Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

EGO opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

