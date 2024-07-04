E&G Advisors LP Sells 610 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

