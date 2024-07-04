E&G Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.55. 1,479,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

