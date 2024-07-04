E&G Advisors LP Has $465,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

ORCL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,792. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $397.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

