E&G Advisors LP Has $226,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $4,229,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. 14,450,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,722,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,730 shares of company stock valued at $37,771,649. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

