E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPHB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 110,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $605.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

