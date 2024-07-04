Edgewise Therapeutics’ (EWTX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EWTX. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

EWTX stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

