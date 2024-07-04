E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.37

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 64761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.00.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Research analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

