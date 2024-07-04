Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading 2.7% Higher

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.65. 63,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 176,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.60 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1101028 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.95%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

