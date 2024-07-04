Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.97. 514,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.04. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $188.64.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

View Our Latest Report on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.