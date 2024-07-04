Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DCBO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

