DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 410,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. DNOW has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DNOW will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DNOW by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 101.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 227,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 911,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 40,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

