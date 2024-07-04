DMC Group LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,275.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

