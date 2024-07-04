DMC Group LLC Buys 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,358,000 after buying an additional 121,315 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 22,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 31.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 286,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,530,000 after buying an additional 68,354 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $333.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.43 and a 200-day moving average of $352.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

