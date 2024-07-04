Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPINGet Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $56.13. 14,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 23,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The stock has a market cap of $370.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

