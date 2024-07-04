Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $486.63 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

