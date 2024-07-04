Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Increased by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,914,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 1,146,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.